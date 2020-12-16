HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cindy Lou Haynes, age 65, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

She was born to the late Clarence and Agnes (Alexander) Herrmann in Hermitage, Pennsylvania. She was one of five children who included Tim Herrmann, Penny Gaines, Jane Herrmann and Lindy Herrmann.

Cindy is survived by her children, John Franklin and Diana (Kirk) Klingensmith; her grandchildren, Aalyha Vasconi, Ethan Vasconi, Elyse Craig, Katelyn Buchanan and Casey Jewell and great-grandchild, Jaxon.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Cindy Lou Haynes, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 17 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.