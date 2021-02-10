Cindi Ann Lajoie, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cindi Ann Lajoie, age 48, of Warren, passed under hospice care on Monday, February 8, 2021.

She was born in Kingston, New York, on November 29, 1972, to Harry Van Kleeck and Ina (Ronk) Ean.

Cindi is survived by her husband, Richard Lajoie, of Warren.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc.

