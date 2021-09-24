Christopher Edward Rush, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, September 19, 2021, Christopher Edward Rush, age 34, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed away.

He was born in New Castle on November 8, 1986 to Arthur Leroy and Linda Marie (Sniezek) Rush.

Chris is survived by his beloved daughter, Elaine Rush; sister, Jessica Rush; grandfathers, Art Rush, Sr. and Edward Sniezek, all of New Castle, Pennsylvania; grandmother, Iella Vance of Alabama; aunts, uncles and cousins.

