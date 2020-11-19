Christopher D. Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher D. Williams passed away Wednesday, November 18.

Christopher was born on March 9, 1971 to parents David and Virginia Williams of Youngstown, Ohio.

He leaves his brother, Chad E Williams; nieces, Angelina, Gianna and Amber and nephew, Kyle.

Christopher worked for many years as a drywall installer/finisher until becoming a construction administrator.

He loved cooking, fishing, collecting and fixing vintage computers as well as gardening and playing guitar. He was also a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Christopher was a graduate of Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology as well as certificates in Construction Administration, Cisco networking and Microsoft Server.

