YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher “Chris” Michael Larsen passed away on December 14, 2022. He was 43 years old.

For nearly two decades, Chris struggled with mental illness and drug addiction, like so many people have before him. This tragic combination led to an untimely death.

Chris had a huge heart. He cherished family and loved animals. Chris enjoyed music of all types; he was also an amazing artist. One of his favorite things to do was visit with loved ones while sharing a good meal.



Chris is survived by his mother, Mary Larsen and siblings, Emily(Gary) Brown, Benjamin and Sarah Larsen; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Larsen.



Chris will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.