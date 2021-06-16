Christopher Adrian Jones, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher Adrian Jones was born in Youngstown, Ohio at North Side Hospital on June 26, 1967 to his parents, Donald W. and Carrie L. Jones. He departed this life on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Mercy Health Center, Youngstown, Ohio.

Early on, Christopher was baptized and accepted Christ at New Hope Baptist Church, Youngstown, Ohio, under the pastoralship of Rev. Joe Bankston.

Christopher attended and graduated from South High School and Choffin Career Center in 1985. Upon graduating high school, he relocated to Houston, Texas where he studied applied musical science, audio engineering, and production at The Art Institute of Houston in 1994.

While residing in Texas, he became one of the first African American Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machinists in the State of Texas.

In 2014, Christopher returned to Youngstown, Ohio.

He was extremely skilled as an electrician, an auto detailer/audiovisual system installer and do-it-yourself (DIY) handy man. Additionally, he was an employed as a Trainer at VXI, Youngstown, Ohio, where he proficiently performed his tasks in excellency. His fellow co-workers labeled him “one of the best trainers” they’ve encountered.

Christopher enjoyed grilling and cooking food(s) and entertaining friends and family with his culinary creations. Further, he absolutely loved sports and was an avid, lifetime Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Christopher leaves to his memory two children, Jai of League City, Texas and Christian of El Cajun, California and three grandchildren, Ziae, Ayla and Zakai, of League City, Texas. He also leaves two sisters, Kimberly and Senta, as well a host of relatives, friends and associates.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald in 2015 and Carrie in 2019.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

There will be no memorial service.

Special thanks to all who sincerely offered condolences, prayers and support.

