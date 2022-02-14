AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, February 11, 2022, Christine (Cataline) Yohman Botirius, age 84 of Austintown, Ohio, passed away with her loving family at her side.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on May 31, 1937, to Joseph Cataline and Elizabeth (Tarantino) Taraszewski.

Christine liked spending summers at the family cottage in Huron, Ohio and while there, fishing, picking up seashells, walking on the breakers and on rainy days staying in doing puzzles. She enjoyed raising money for muscular dystrophy by holding carnivals at the family house and the neighborhood kids looked forward to it every year. Christine loved playing bingo and was passionate about volunteering at Angels for Animals. She loved ALL animals especially her cat, Bruiser. She spent time working at her antique shop and going to flea markets and garage sales looking for treasures to sell back at her shop. She enjoyed talking with customers and she never met a ‘stranger.’

Every year she took a trip to Florida for the strawberry festival and just to spend time with her Florida family, especially her granddaughters and great-grandchildren.

Christine always had a smile on her face and put everyone else before her.

Christine is survived by her children, Janet (Judy Strawn) Yohman of Cortland, David Yohman of Youngstown, Chrissy (Rick) Falter of Dover, Florida; grandchildren, Jennifer (Mike Ballard) Hoffman, Kristen Hoffman all of Plant City, Florida, David “DJ” (Mandi) Yohman of Austintown Ohio; great-grandchildren, Addy Lawson and Kason Hoffman both of Plant City, Florida; brothers, Chuck Catoline of Georgia, Art Catoline of Austintown, as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. She will be missed deeply by all, especially her childhood friend, Jeannie Wright, and “sister” Jean (Zupko) Yohman.

Donations in Christine’s memory can be made to Angels for Animals.

Viewing and family to receive friends on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, from 4:00 to 6:30pm at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc, 3896 Oakwood Ave, Austintown, OH 44515.

