AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, February 11, 2022, Christine (Cataline) Botirius, 84, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away with her loving family at her side.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on May 31, 1937, to Joseph Cataline and Elizabeth (Tarantino) Botirius Tazaszewski.

Viewing and family to receive friends on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m., at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Christine (Cataline) Botirius, please visit our floral store.