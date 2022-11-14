YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – All are welcome 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Calvary Cemetery Section 33, Lot 554 in Youngstown to mourn the loss of Christine Kula, who passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 11, 2022.

Christine Ann Kula was born March 30, 1968, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Frank and Jane Sablak.

Chris was a 1986 graduate of Fitch High School, where she excelled in spelling.

Christine had jobs at Austinwoods and Delphi Packard Electric Systems, where she took the buyout in 2006.

She married James Patrick Kula on July 1, 1995; he preceded her in death on November 4, 2018.

Christine loved singing songs and spending time with her friends and family.

Chris leaves behind her daughter, Courtney; her son, Nicholas; her brothers, Gregg and Brian; her sister, Michele and her step-mom, Cherrill.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

