YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, February 27, 2022, Christina Maria Volpe, age 65, of Youngstown, Ohio passed away in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey on April 20, 1956 to Antonio Iamurri and Frances Iamurri Borst.

Christina is survived by her children, Fred (Debbie) Volpe of North Carolina and Tina (George Torres) Iamurri of Youngstown; grandchildren, Angel Volpe, Chelsey Petrosky and Michael “MJ” Petrosky, all of North Carolina and Danielle Torres, George Torres, Jr. and Cecilia Torres, all of Youngstown; great-grandchildren, Kameron Chipelo, Kayleigh, Sausha Negron, Edgar Negron, Jr., A’Zara Hall and Kehlani Negron; brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

Christina enjoyed painting, bingo and coffee but most of all she loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Ashley Torres and her brothers and sisters.

A memorial service will be held at the Youngstown Event Center, 12 E. Dewey Street, Youngstown, OH 44507 on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. followed by the receiving of friends and lunch until 5:00 p.m.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

