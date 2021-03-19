Christina M. Wiand, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christina M. Wiand passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

She was born on June 26, 1973.

Christina was a fiercely loving soul and a proud mother and wife. Her love seemed endless—aside from family, she had a deep love of nature (especially toads!) and music. Her favorite season was summer, and she could always be found in the garden or in the pool.

She is survived by her loving husband, Michael, and their four beautiful children—Shelby, Emily, Hannah, and Christian. She leaves behind her mother and father, Robert and Wanda Rebic; her brother, Eric Rebic; her sister, Chelle Blauser; her sisters-in-law, Laura Wiand and Aileen Rebic; and her niece and nephews, Taylor, William, Austin, Eric Jr., and James.

A memorial in Christina’s honor will be held on March 27, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at New Road Church, 5530 New Road, Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers or food, please consider donating to the family to help cover funeral and medical expenses.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.