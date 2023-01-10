WELLSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christina Lynn Powell, age 68, of Wellsville, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 6, 2023.

She was born on January 4, 1955 in East Liverpool, Ohio to Clyde and Elizabeth (Dowling) Powell.

Christina went to Wellsville High School and later moved to Columbus, OH where she worked at numerous nursing homes.

She later returned to Wellsville to work for the Dileo family as a nanny. She owned her own cleaning business and was known as “the Queen of Clean”.

Her hobbies included reading her bible, crocheting, and singing. She enjoyed spending most of her time with her daughter, grandchildren, and family.

She was a member of Maranatha Chapel and was always spreading the word of God everywhere she went.

Christina is survived by her daughter, Alexandria Mason; grandchildren, Denver, Snow and Aspyn; sister Faith Madison of Enid Oklahoma; nieces Dawn Mason, Marci Mason, Lacy (Michael) Trelocer of Wellsville, Ohio, Vicki (David Chambers) Mason of Columbus, Ohio, Laney Madison of Enid, Oklahoma; nephew Bob Mason of Wellsville, Ohio; and four great nieces and nephews and 15 great-great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert C. Mason; sister, Kathryn Jane Mason.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Maranatha Chapel in East Liverpool, Ohio on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. The family will be accepting friends and family after the service for fellowship and remembrance at the S.O.I. lodge in Wellsville, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to “Love Your Neighbor”, 305 West 6th Street, East Liverpool, OH 43920 in remembrance of Christina.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

