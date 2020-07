YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, July 12, 2020, Christeena J. Pylypiw, age 56, of Youngstown, passed into eternal rest.

She was born in McHenry, Illinois on May 27, 1964 to Manfred and Chrysteele Paschky.

