POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl Lorraine Chianello, 65, of Poland, Ohio, surrounded by loved ones, was taken suddenly to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

She was born in Oskaloosa, Iowa, April 13, 1958.

Cheryl graduated college and moved to Ohio with her brother and sister-in-law to help them out while her brother completed his Residency.

She went on to become a very successful Revenue Cycle Manager specializing in healthcare. She loved her job and strived to be the best that she could. Her job took her to many different states and she enjoyed educating others in her field.

Cheryl met the love of her life, Sam while working at the hospital. Together they had two daughters, Farra and Jenna and two sons-in-law, Justin and Justin. She was so proud of them and was always there when they needed her. She adored family time together and loved their many family vacations to Wildwood Crest, New Jersey. “Sammy” was her one true love. She doted on him and never went far without him unless she was traveling for work. They enjoyed many wonderful home cooked meals together, going to church, babysitting their three grandchildren, sporting events and just being together in general. It was nothing for them to jump in the car and drive to Erie, Pennsylvania to bike ride and watch the waves at the beach. They made the most of being empty nesters. Most recently, they traveled to Florida where they were hoping to retire. Their love story was truly poetic. One for the books!

Cheryl lived a full life. She was always positive, smiling and greeting everyone she saw. Arguably, one of her favorite roles in life was being a grandmother. She was “Nana” to three beautiful grandsons, Colin (14), Oliver (12) and Sawyer (11). She was on speed dial for FaceTime dates with them and would never turn down an invitation to Handel’s or wherever else they asked her to take them! She NEVER missed one of their sporting events and was their biggest, loudest, cheerleader. Everyone that met her said that she was always so friendly and lovely to talk to.

She loved all things electronic, a self-proclaimed “button pusher.” She was in the know and loved being around other people. She enjoyed a good book or a documentary on Netflix. She had a love for music which brought her to the Holy Family choir and bell choir where she was a loving member for many years. She was firm in her faith and would help anyone that asked.

Cheryl is survived by her husband, Sam Chianello; her brothers, Doug, Vic and Greg VanRees; her sisters-in-law, Deb VanRees, Karen (Joe) Fasulo, Lorraine (Scott) Simka and Leona Chianello; her two daughters, Farra Simerlink and Jenna Verbosky and their husbands, Justin and Justin; the grandsons, Colin, Oliver and Sawyer and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Morris and Josephine (Parker) VanRees; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Sam and Doris (Hodnicky) Chianello and brother-in-law, Jeff Chianello.

A Catholic Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, January 12, 2024 in Holy Family Parish, 2729 Center Road, Poland, OH 44514. All friends and family are welcomed to attend.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Cheryl Lorraine Chianello, please visit our floral store.