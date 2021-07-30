Cheryl Ann Matyi, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl Ann Matyi, age 65, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on June 5, 1956 to Norman and Mary (Stanton) Phillips.

Cheryl graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1974.

She was a person who loved life; she went on cruises every year and enjoyed making handmade jewelry and crafts. Cheryl also adored her granddaughters, her teal 1991 Camaro RS, and car cruising with her husband, “Big Rick”, especially when he was the DJ.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Richard “Rick” Matyi, Sr.; sons, Daryl (Crystal) Matyi of Miamisburg, Ohio, Ricky (Tiffany) Matyi, Jr. of Jefferson, Ohio and Bryan (Marcia) Matyi of Austintown, Ohio; granddaughters, Harper and Remi; siblings, Mary Grace Bohr of Austintown, Ohio, Peggy (Steve) Leigh of Warren, Ohio, Norm Phillips of Campbell, Ohio, Dan (Dana) Phillips of Austintown, Ohio and Jimmy (Lisa) Phillips of Germany; sister-in-law and best friend, Paula (Garry) Golden of Cambridge, Ohio and friend, Marilynne Williams of Boardman, Ohio.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to Briarfield Austintown and Beeghley Oaks for Cheryl’s care and a special thank you to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital during her final visit.

Viewing and calling hours will be at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Ave., Austintown, OH 44515, on Monday, August 2, 2021 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until prayers at 10:00 a.m.

Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Parish-Austintown.

Burial will immediately follow at Cavalry Cemetery.

