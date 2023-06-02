BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On May 30,2023, Cheryl Ann (Cieslak) Giunta, age 56, of Boardman, Ohio passed away peacefully in her home.

She was born on April 7, 1967, to Richard and Agnes (Kupski) Cieslak.

Cheryl profusely loved her three dogs, Cherry, Moo, and Smokey, who returned the same level of affection. She loved art, crafting, reading books and listening to music, especially her favorite band, Journey. Cheryl loved spending time with family and HER coffee. She was the best cheesecake, pierogi, and dumpling maker in her entire family. She was also a collector of many different things.

Cheryl is survived by her husband of 24 years, Douglas Giunta, her loving children, Anna (Roman, Sr.) Ramos, Amanda (Timothy Francis) Wolff, Gino Giunta, Vinchenzo Giunta; dearest grandchildren, Roman Ramos, Jr.; John Ramos; nieces and nephews, Beth Skipper, Jonathan Thompson, Camden Bartlett, and Aubree Bartlett.

Besides her parents, Cheryl was also preceded in death by her siblings, Janet Cieslak and Jonathan Cieslak.

Cheryl was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend to many.

A private viewing was held for her family.

