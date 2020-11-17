Charles Wayne Stalbosky, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, November 11, 2020, Charles Wayne Stalbosky, age 40, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed away.

He was born on August 3, 1980 to Steve and Betty Stalbosky.

Charles loved climbing trees and spending time with his kids. He also enjoyed helping people where and when he could…he had a Pure Heart of Gold.

Charles is survived by his wife, Carrie Stalbosky; children, Makala, Mackenzie, Brennan, Carson, Maddox, Lashawn, Dekan, Dylan and Alex Stalbosky and grandson, Lucas.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.crematepa.com.

