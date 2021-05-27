Charles Robert Cornelius, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Chuck” R. Cornelius of Youngstown, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the age of 79.

He was the son of the late Andrew and Catherine Carroll Cornelius.

He is survived by his daughters, Kim Gavel and her husband, John and Colleen Clark and her husband, Jeff and grandchildren, Walter Clark and his wife, Rachel, Luke Gavel and Cara Clark.

Chuck was preceded in death by a sister, Catherine Polusny and two brothers, Andrew and William.

After graduating from South Hills High School in 1960, Chuck began working for Mesta Machine Company. While working for Mesta, he took night classes to earn a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and then a law degree from Duquesne University. Later he worked for Sharon Steel and Macy’s.

Burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

