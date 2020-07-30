Charles R. Sayre, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, July 27, 2020, Charles R Sayre, age 82, of Columbiana, passed away to be with the Lord.

He was born in Lawrenceville, West Virginia on March 27, 1938 to Okey and Elsie (Newlin) Sayre.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

