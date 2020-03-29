Charles R. Kelley, Jr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, March 28, 2020, Charles R. Kelley Jr., age 89, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed away at The Grove at New Castle.

He was born in Pulaski, Pennsylvania on December 18, 1930 to Charles R. Kelley, Sr. and Eva (Hodge) Kelley.

Charles is survived by his wife, Margaret (Marburger) Willmarth Kelley, of New Castle, Pennsylvania and other family members.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.crematepa.com.

