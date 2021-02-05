Charles Marx, Jr., Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Chuck” Marx, Jr., age 78, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge in Mineral Ridge, Ohio.

He was born in Liberty Township on June 2, 1942 to Charles and Anna (Miess) Marx.

After graduating from Liberty High School in 1961, he worked at Ohio Corrugating Company and Pinkerton Security in Lordstown.

He loved cooking, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cleveland Indians and the Cavaliers. Above all else, his passion was playing guitar for entertainment at area nursing homes and the tri-state area.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Louise Keeper.

Chuck leaves to cherish his memory his fiancée, Kathleen “Kathy” Crowe, with whom he shared many happy years together.

