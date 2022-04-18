NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Chuck” L. Burrows, 82, passed away the morning of Friday, April 15, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

He was born on October 27, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio to Dean and Ruth (Shaner) Burrows.



He worked as a butcher at A&P and later as a meat manager for Sparkle Markets when he retired.

Chuck was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Boardman, enjoyed playing golf (he once had a hole in one), planting tomatoes and garlic, reading, traveling and especially spending time with family and friends. He was a man of faith and a true warrior during his illness.



He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, the former Marilyn MacFarland; sons, Robert (Susan) Burrows of Texas and Bryon Burrows of Georgia; grandchildren, James D. (Monica) Burrows, Bailey Burrows (fiancé, Joe), Austin (Bethany) Burrows, Justin Burrows and Jessica (Drake) Burrows; great-grandchildren, Kaylana, Leelyn and Berklie; sisters, Janet (Terry) Stoops and their children, T.D. and Tim Stoops and Delores (John) Battisti and their children, Gina and John Battisti; special nephews, Mike (Lisa) Francis and Alek (Kayla) Francis and their daughter, Gabby; sister-in-law, Karen Borden and Godchildren, Lisa Borden and Diane Tice.



In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his son, Michael Burrows; grandson, LeVan; brother, Gary Burrows; nephew, Todd Stoops; brother-in-law, Emil Borden; numerous friends, aunts, uncles and cousins and beloved dog, Cokie.



The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made in Chuck Burrows’s memory to Hospice of the Valley-Hospice House, 9303 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514 or Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Drive, Boardman, OH 44512.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

