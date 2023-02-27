YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles James Merkich, 78 years old, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 due to cardiac arrest after a long battle with several illnesses.

He was born in October 1944, the son of Charles and Margaret Merkich, predeceased.

Chuck was a retired lifelong steelworker, last employed at Vallourec Star in Youngstown. He was a self-taught historian focusing mainly on warfare from the Civil War to World War II, greatly admiring the leadership of Abraham Lincoln and Napoleon. He enjoyed horse racing, discussing the political climate, and fishing.

He leaves behind three children, Charles Alan Merkich (Kristi), Holly Lehman, and Shawna Merkich. As well as five grandchildren, Kyle Merkich, Shane Merkich, Shianna Duecaster, Charles James Merkich (C.J.), and Karen Mullen.

Chuck was most comfortable in his jeans and flannel shirt. If you choose, please honor him by wearing yours on this day. He was also staunchly frugal and detested waste, as such, the family is respectfully declining gifts of flowers. Chuck died the way he lived: writing his own rules, fighting authority, and paving his own way.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

