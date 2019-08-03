Breaking News
Confirmed active shooter at Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso

Charles J. Dravich, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

Cremation & Funeral Services by Gary S Silvat

August 2, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, August 2, 2019, Charles J. Dravich, age 75, passed away at Select Specialty Hospital Youngstown. 

He was born on January 17, 1944.

Charles is survived by his wife, Shirley Dravich and other family members.

Full obituary will appear soon.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 5 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

