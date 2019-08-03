Charles J. Dravich, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, August 2, 2019, Charles J. Dravich, age 75, passed away at Select Specialty Hospital Youngstown.

He was born on January 17, 1944.

Charles is survived by his wife, Shirley Dravich and other family members.

Full obituary will appear soon.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 5 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.