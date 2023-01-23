YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Franklin Gubany, age 55, passed away unexpectedly at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Boardman, Ohio on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

He was born on August 25, 1967 in Youngstown, Ohio to Frank and Patricia (Bickel) Gubany.

Charles was employed as a laborer for a pool cover manufacturing company.

He leaves behind his wife, Marlene Rachelle (Romeo) Gubany of Poland, Ohio; daughter, Mercedes Gubany Selinsky of Struthers, Ohio; son, Chaz Gubany of Campbell, Ohio; and sister, Laura (Jim) Kollat of Canfield, Ohio.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles Franklin Gubany, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 23 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.