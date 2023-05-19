STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, May 19, 2023, Charles Edward Pritchard, age 72, of Struthers, Ohio passed away of vascular disease at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on April 7, 1951, to William A. and Naomi R. (Beach) Pritchard.

Charlie honorably served his country in the United States Army.

He was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and enjoyed dressing up for Halloween. He loved to watch and support his nieces and nephews in all their activities from the arts to sports. Charlie loved cutting the grass which he referred to as “the meadow.” He loved riding his mower to cut the grass since his large lot reminded him of the “meadow” back on the family farm in Florida where they had horses.

Charlie is survived by his wife who he called, “All My Love,” Rosanne Kathleen (Chizmar) Pritchard of Struthers; daughters, Tracy (Jessie) Call of Texas, Emily (Richard Green) of Youngstown; stepson, Andrew (Samantha) Morrow of Cortland; grandson, Cameron Call of Tennessee; siblings, Terry (Juliana) Pritchard, Carl Pritchard all of Florida, sisters and brothers-in-law, Susan J. Pritchard of Salem, Marianne (Stephen Grindel) Frederick of South Carolina, John (Karen) Chizmar, Suzanne (Philip) Blanco all of Poland, Matthew (Suzanne) Chizmar of Lewis Center, many nieces, nephews and certainly but not least his precious furry companion, his dog, April.

Besides his parents, Charlie was also preceded in death by his brother, William A. Pritchard, Jr; brother-in-law, Gerald M. Chizmar and best friend, Robert Baker.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the AMVETS Post 44, 305 Elm St, Struthers, OH 44471.

Arrangement by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

