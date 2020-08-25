Charles Edward McGee, Jr., Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, August, 25, 2020, Charles Edward McGee, Jr., age 71, of Hubbard, passed into eternal rest at Hospice House.

He was born in Warren, on May 7, 1949, to Charles Edward, Sr. and Ruth Ann (Bennett) McGee.

Charles is survived by his dear friends, Kelly and Carrie Zaid.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc.

