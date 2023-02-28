POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Charles “Charlie” Edward Bryant, age 73, died at Greenbriar Rehabilitation in Boardman.

He was born in Canton, Ohio on July 20, 1949 to Forest Ear and Lucille Mae (Longwell) Bryant.

Charlies is survived by his beloved wife, Sally (Cappitti) Bryant of Poland; sons, Chris (Julie) Bryant of Canton, Dan (Jamie) Cappitti of Leetonia and Tony (Rose) Cappitti of Struthers and grandchildren, Kolt, Tony, Jr., Leanne, Siena and Austin.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

