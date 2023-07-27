YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Chuck” George Habib, Jr., age 64, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Chuck was born in Youngstown, Ohio on September 6, 1958, son of Charles Habib, Sr. and Vera Daniels of Youngstown.

A long time area resident, he worked most of his life as a barber. He earned a degree in cosmetology, preferring his straight razor.

He also spent a portion of his years living in Florida, where he enjoyed shark fishing with his son. Besides fishing, Chuck also enjoyed cooking and joking with his loved ones. He always knew how to make people laugh.

Chuck had an interest in animation, attending college and earning a degree. When Chuck had his mind set on things he achieved his goals. He was a hard working man. He also enjoyed tending to his salt water fish tank, collecting records and DVDs. Chuck had a way with people, he was a challenging soul but everyone always ended up loving him. He was a proud father and grandfather; he loved his children.

Chuck leaves to cherish his memory his daughter Nicole (Fred Cook) Simpson; his son, Charles (Alexus Lewis) Habib; five grandchildren, Tagen, Brant, Serenity, Iris, and Niklaus; siblings, George Habib, Anna (Rick) Hlinka; cousin, Tommy George, Paul (Mary) Bires; best friend, Joe Carter; four nieces, two nephews, many other cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Chuck was also preceded in death by his daughter, Natalie and cousin, Billy.

A memorial to celebrate his life will be held at a later time.

