LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, December 15, 2022, Charles Edward Ziegler, age 92, of Liberty Township, Ohio passed away in Hospice of the Valley Hospice House.

He was born in Youngstown on April 4, 1930, to Charles Edward and Theresa Ziegler.

Chuck loved to fish with his nephew, Jeff Mrosko and he loved to eat. He was a gentle soul and a great sense of humor and will truly be missed.

Chuck is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Judith “Judy” (Tarantino) Ziegler; children, Chares (Lisa) Ziegler of Howland, Renee Harshbarger of Columbus, Lesley Greene, Brad (Debbie) Ziegler all of Liberty Township and Andrew (Meghan) Tarantino of Vienna; grandchildren, Leigh (Matt) Shadle of Columbus, Ben Harshbarger of New York, Tyler Greene of Michigan, Nathan Greene, Noah Ziegler and Cameron Ziegler all of Liberty Township, Drew and Rylan Tarantino both of Vienna and sister, Arlene (the late James) Thomas.

Besides his parents, Chuck was also preceded in death by his first wife, Evelyn (Celano) Ziegler.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc.

Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles Edward Ziegler, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 25, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.