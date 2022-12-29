WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, December 18, 2022, Charles Clifford Waller, Sr., died in St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

He was born in Youngstown on June 4, 1950, to Emmett Leroy and Laura Belle (Ackermand) Waller.

Chuck is survived by his children, Kelley (John) Lambert of Girard and Joe (Darlene) Milam of Champion; grandchildren, John Lambert, Jr. of Girard, Kenny Stuckey of Youngstown, Amanda Stuckey of Girard, Cameron Waller of Youngstown, Christian Milam of McDonald, Aleah Milam of Champion and Alexus Burlin of Warren; siblings, Bob (the late Margaret) Waller of Petersburg, Leroy (Jacci) Waller of Boardman, Jean “Weiner” Waller of Canfield, Kenny (Patti) Waller of Austintown and Evelyn (Tom) Franklin of Girard; in-laws, Ron (Joyce) Nitzsky of Niles and Elizabeth Lipscomb of Girard; great-grandchildren, Robert, Jayden and Kaylee and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Chuck was also preceded in death by his wife, Alice Waller and son, Charles Waller, Jr.

Chuck honorably served his country in the United States Army.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing but most of all he enjoyed watching westerns and spending time with his family.

