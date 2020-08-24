Charles Andrew Zang, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, August 18, 2020, Charles Andrew Zang, age 51, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed into the arms of our Lord.

He was born in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 1969, to Allen and Jean (Shelby) Zang.

Charles enjoyed playing cards, fishing, hunting, camping and video games.

He is survived by his stepfather and mother, William and Darla Hay and stepmother, Sandra Zang; his sons, CJ Evans, Andrew (Sadie) Zang and children, Ariel, Colton, Kaidyn, Braylynn Zang; siblings, Brenda Magistrelli and her children, Tyler, Melissa, Mariah, Danielle, Kendall Magistrelli, Kevin Zang and his children, Naomi Hardy, Amanda, Tabitha Zang, Dana Durelli and her children, Alessandra, Lexis, Guistino Durelli, Dawn (Christopher) Holsinger and children, Cierra Zang, Pearson, Savannah, Myleigh, Imana Holsinger, Andrew, Jennifer and her children, Jaylin, Mia, Joanna (David) Zachrich and children, Alexis, Leah, Luna and family friend, Ron Pell.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc.

