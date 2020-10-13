Cecile M. Swiskoski, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, October 11, 2020, Cecile M Swiskoski, age 66, of Youngstown, peacefully passed away at Hospice House.

She was born in La Salle, Illinois on June 1, 1954.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 15 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

