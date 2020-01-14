Carolyne Marinelli, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, January 2, 2020, Carolyne Marinelli, age 60, passed away at home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Campbell, Ohio on January 2, 1960 to Frank and Irene (Petrus) Vargo.

Carolyne is survived by her sons, Paul Joshua Kotch, Adrian Marinelli; grandson, Joshua Kotch; siblings, Mari Beth Cerech, Deana Walko.

Besides her parents, Carolyne was also preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Marinelli; siblings, Mark Vargo, David Vargo and Judi Melnik and mother-in-law, Theresa Marinelli.

Carolyne was known to her family and friends as one of the kindest and funniest people there was. She was a highly skilled nurse who truly loved her profession and she exceeded at helping those that needed it most; people with mental and physical disabilities. Carolyne had a unique sense of humor that was always able to lighten the room and a smile that was genuine and contagious. She loved to fix things and was very mechanically minded, more so than most of the men she knew. She was extremely smart, independent and a free spirit; not afraid to blaze her own trail. Once she put her mind to doing something, it was as good as done. Carolyne considered her children as her biggest accomplishments. She will be missed by so many here on earth, but we take comfort knowing our loss is a big reunion for her on the other side.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Michaels Church in Campbell toward the end of January. Day and time to be announced in the coming week.

