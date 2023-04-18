CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn Star Suarez, age 65, a resident of Campbell Ohio for 35 years passed away Friday, March 31, 2023, at Mercy Hospice House in Youngstown Ohio.

She was born on October 22, 1957, in Cleveland, Ohio to Pauline M Gatewood (Strode) and Robert B. Gatewood.

She was married to Joseph A Suarez on September 12, 1987. After her marriage, Carolyn worked for First National Bank in Campbell, Ohio and later with Home Instead Senior Care. Carolyn dedicated her life to Jehovah and was baptized on October 21, 1972 as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph A Suarez; siblings, Jillian Shearer and Belle Pierce; brothers, Robert Gatewood and Brian (Debbie) Gatewood.

She was proceeded by her father, Robert B. Gatewood, mother, Pauline M. Gatewood; siblings, Bruce, Paula and Tina Gatewood.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom.

Zoom Meeting ID: 83101236931 – Passcode 1914

Her final resting place will be Montville Cemetery.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

