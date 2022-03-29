YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn Manning, 75, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born on February 10, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, to Steve Manning and Helen (Makitta) Kuch.

She is survived by her sons, James (Stacey) Manning, Michael (Nancy) and Dennis Pellegrene and grandchildren, Rachael, Michelle, Danielle and Lilly.

