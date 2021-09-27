Carol Weigle Stewart-Henry, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Weigle Stewart-Henry went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. She went into his arms peacefully at the age of 76.

Carol was a resident of Youngstown, Ohio, at the time of her passing.

She was born on December 16, 1944, to the late Edna Simonson Weigle and Paul Weigle in Lafayette, Indiana where she attended Attica High School.

She is survived by her husband of 29 years, John Henry; she is also survived by her two children, Kimberly Darney and her husband, Kris, of California and Bo Stewart of Ohio; three grandchildren, Heather Lorenzana and her husband, Ian, Mindy Govoreau and her husband, Cory and Taylor Stewart and six great-grandchildren, Penelope, Levi , Eli, Jake, Harper and Dax.

She was predeceased by her brother, Carl Weigle.

In addition, Carol is survived by two sisters-in-law, Jill Stewart-Jordan and Beverly Weigle. She expressed her love for these two wonderful women and felt blessed to have them as sisters. She had many cousins, all were loved greatly. Carol spent countless hours over the years with one very special cousin, Pru Blankenship, who brightened her days with calls filled with laughter and reminiscing, lasting into the early hours of the morning!

She lovingly dedicated her early life to raising her children. Although she was the sole support of the family and worked full-time, she made sure to have quality time with them by going to the beach, roller skating, bowling and movies, which were just some of the favorite things they did as a family. She was very proud of the accomplishments of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her love for the Lord and dedication to her family truly shines through each of them.

She was an amazing bowler, she held a 242 average and was known to do very well at bowling competitions. She loved to roller skate and could dance on wheels! Carol was also an accomplished accordion player and appeared on television in her younger years showing off her talents.

Carol never met a stranger and had the heart of an angel. She was giving in every way, always ready to listen and help. She was always the voice of reason and she truly enjoyed people.

She retired from Pacific Bell where she worked as a telephone operator in Riverside, California. She went on to manage Newport Mesa Self Storage in Costa Mesa, California for over a decade prior to moving to Ohio. She worked as a receptionist for a veterinarian for several years. Carol then went on to be a personal caregiver until her health began to fail. She had a true love for the Lord and shared that love with all those around her.

Her interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Attica, Indiana. The family is coordinating a celebration of life for Carol. Please contact Kimberly Darney for those who are interested in attending.

