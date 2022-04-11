POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol L. Matteson, 85, passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

She was born on October 13, 1936 in Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania, to James and Bessie (Coleman) Hill.



She was a longtime member of Poland United Methodist Church.

She loved to travel, play golf, bowl, play cards and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Carol leaves to cherish her memory her children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin V. Matteson, Jr., who passed away on September 13, 2017.



A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Poland United Methodist Church, 1940 Boardman Poland Road, Poland, OH 44514. A luncheon will follow the Memorial Service.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

