YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol D’Amico passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on November 7, 1938 to Woodrow and Nellie (Murdoch) Schotten.

Carol was very proud of her five sons and their families. She had fond memories of watching her sons play baseball when they were younger. She also enjoyed her beloved pets, Misha, Dusty and Mickey Midnight.

Later, she retired as the supervisor of food services at Donofrio House in Youngstown.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Dan (Carol) of The Villages, Florida, Mickey (Kathy) of Canfield, Ohio, Rusty (Renee) of Denver, Colorado and Larry (Sandy) and Tom (Tai), all of Cleveland, Ohio; grandchildren, Kara (Dr. Brandon) Mikolich, Michael D’Amico, Amy (Dr. Joseph) Rousher, Russell D’Amico, Anna D’Amico, Tommy D’Amico and Demi D’Amico and great-grandchildren, Madi, Galas Mikolich, Finn and Rocco Rousher.

The family would like to thank the staff, especially nurse Kathleen, of Humility House for the excellent care that Carol received.

Due to the current COVID outbreak, a private Mass and celebration of life will be held for Carol at a later date.

