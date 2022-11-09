NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, November 7, 2022, Carol (Misner) Lack, age 51, of New Castle, Pennsylvania passed away at Quality of Life services in Grove City, Pennsylvania.

She was born in Beaver, Pennsylvania on June 27, 1971 to James and Betty (Altman) Misner.

Carol is survived by her beloved son, Brian (Candance) Misner of Harrisville, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Skyler, Winter and Bella Misner at home; brother, Jimmy (Lisa) Misner; nephews, Josh Misner and Tyler Misner; niece, Jenna Misner and granddog, Mia.

Carol was a free spirit who enjoyed time spent with family and friends. She loved animals, music, talking on the phone, cooking and Pepsi. Carol will be best remembered as very generous with an infectious charismatic soul.

Arrangement by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

Due to Carol’s five year health decline, Memorial Donations to help cover funeral costs are respectfully encouraged by visiting cremateohio.com or crematepa.com where memories and condolences can also be shared.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.