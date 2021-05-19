Carol Elaine Benzenhoefer, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol E. Benzenhoefer, age 81, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

She was born in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 5, 1939 to Clement and Grace (Thompson) Gatti.

She graduated from Poland Seminary High School in 1957 and her favorite pastimes were crocheting, needlepoint and casinos. She was especially proud of her “2020 COVID Collection” of afghans.

Carol is survived by her beloved children, Kim (Ron) Spickler and Tom, Jr. (Lianne) Benzenhoefer; grandchildren, Jessica (Dave) Isenberg and Katie Lynn Spickler; great-grandchild, Penelope Grayce; special niece, Sherri Burkey, with whom she enjoyed many trips to Atlantic City and numerous relatives from Ohio to Texas.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Thomas “Tucker” Benzenhoefer, Sr.; they were married on December 14, 1957 until his passing on June 29, 2016. Her parents; sisters, Darling “Dolly” Bellino and Leora Gatti and infant brother, Herman Gatti, also preceded her in death.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

