STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carol E. Silvat, age 83, of Stowe Township, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully at Concordia at Villa St Joseph in Baden, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

She was born at home in Esplen on September 30, 1939, to Matthew Francis and Mary Margaret (Woods) Laukaitis.

Carol is survived by her children, Sherry (Frank) Amity of Pittsburgh, Darlene (Rick) Koritsky of Kennedy Twp., David (fiancée, Grace Weber) of Stowe Township and Gary S. (Kimberly Holzer) Silvat of Columbiana, Ohio; grandchildren, Ricky Koritsky of Phoenix, Arizona, Jonathan (Jamie Bartley) Koritsky, Emily Koritsky all of Kennedy Township, Allegra Silvat of Imperial, Geno Silvat of Hopewell, Connor Silvat and Cailyn Silvat, both of Columbiana, Ohio; great-granddaughter, Maisyn of Imperial; siblings, Roy Laukaitis of Ohio, her twin, Clifford Laukaitis of McKees Rocks, Gail Herrle of Greensburg and Karen Wilsher of Sheridan; “sister”-in-law, Arlene Laukaitis of Greentree and many many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Carol was also preceded in death by her siblings, Dorothy, Ruth, Matthew Laukaitis Jr., Paul Laukaitis, Sr., Margaret “Peggy” Burns and Joanne Checketts.

Carol was always a strong, confident person and taught her children life lessons by her actions and the example she set. She believed that age was just a number and since you can’t change some things in life you just needed to pick yourself up and move forward.

Before graduating from Langley High school in 1958, Carol modeled for Max Azen Department Store in downtown Pittsburgh. Afterward she was employed at two stores in the McKees Rocks Plaza. First, behind the counter at Bard’s Dairy and then in the office for Clabers. Over time she became an assistant and then the store manager at several locations. One night she witnessed a customer steal a chainsaw. She then fearlessly followed him into the basement of a building in Hays Manon Housing Project to recover her store’s merchandise. In 1982 while still a manager, Clabers was sold to Action Hardware which had a different management style. It was stressful. One day Carol poured herself a cup of mint tea but after a few sips she realized she was drinking hot water. She said the stress was not worth her life and quit that day. Finding employment as an aide in the dietary department of Ohio Valley Hospital she eventually became a dietary supervisor, the hospitals first employee of the year in 1984, employee of the month in 1998 and eventually retired in 2001 to enjoy life and help care for her grandchildren both in Pittsburgh and Ohio. Carol was a GREAT mom and grandmother. She never said no and always showed kindness and love.

Relatives and friends received on Thursday, September 21 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Friday, Septmber 22 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. when prayer service will begin at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 334 Forest Grove Road, Coraopolis (Kennedy Township), PA 15108.

Share memories, send condolences, and please post photos you may have by visiting cremateohio.com or crematepa.com.

DO NOT ORDER FLOWERS THROUGH THIS WEBSITE CALL DIRECT TO WALLACE FLORAL 412-381-1000.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.