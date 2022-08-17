YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Mingo, 82, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Carol Ann was born January 16, 1940 in Campbell, Ohio. She was the daughter of Andrew J. Hamrock and Agnes L. Borza Hamrock.

Carol Ann was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and she was a lifeguard and swim instructor at Roosevelt Park.

She worked for Mahoning County Microfilm Department, Hills Department Store, was a teacher’s aide and later retired from Target.

She was also a member of St. Christine Church.

Besides Carol Ann’s love for her son and family, her passion was sports, mainly baseball. Carol Ann could be found watching her favorite sports knowing all their players, scores, stats and more. She was a lifelong fan of her beloved Notre Dame and couldn’t be more excited to watch the game, however, baseball was her favorite pastime.

Through Carol Ann’s life she dedicated many years not only working the Class B Baseball office at Cene Park in Struthers, Ohio but also running the press box, concessions and major tournaments at Pemberton Baseball Park in Youngstown, Ohio. During these years she was nicknamed “Mama Ming” and was always prepared for a game. Carol Ann would wait all year for the annual trip to Johnstown, Pennsylvania for the AAABA Tournament where she had been attending since the early 90s. Carol Ann also had the honor of being named NABF Woman of the Year in 2002 for her dedication to baseball.

She loved to cook all the Slovak foods and bake for her family. At Christmas, her family and friends always received care packages of kolachi and cookies. She was a master at Thanksgiving dinner and her family will fondly remember the time spent together during “her” holiday. Her family knew they could count on her to never forget a birthday or anniversary.

She leaves a son, Robert J. Mingo of Youngstown, Ohio; a granddaughter, Brittaney Mingo, with whom she made her home; her brother, Gerald G. (Bernadette) Hamrock of Canfield, Ohio; her nephew, Gerald A. Hamrock of California; her niece, Lori Lesko of Texas; two great-nieces and three great-nephews.

Family to received friends on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 1:00 p.m., until the time of Memorial Mass at 2:00 p.m., at St. Christine’s Church, 3165 S Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.