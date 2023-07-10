YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, June 30, 2023, Carol Ann (Della Penna) Harmon passed away at her home after a long illness.

She was born February 17, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio and was the daughter of Robert and Betty Carter.

Carol graduated from Fitch High School in 1968.

She leaves behind her son, Rob Sell; daughter, Patricia Etheridge of Alabama; grandson, Kaegan Sell; sister, Deborah (Bruce) Clymen of Austintown; brother, Edward Della Penna of Jacksonville, Florida and six nieces.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Harmon; parents, Robert and Betty Carter and brother, James “Bimbo” Della Penna.

There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

