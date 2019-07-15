Carol A. Pylypiw, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

July 13, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday afternoon, July 13, 2019, Carol A. (Evers) Pylypiw, age 70, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. 

She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on July 19, 1948, to Robert and Irja (Wirtanen) Evers.

Besides her mother, Carol is survived by her husband, Peter Pylypiw; son, Michael Pylypiw and other family members.

Full obituary will appear soon.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.

