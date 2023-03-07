YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, March 5, 2023, Carlos Rafael Reyes Garcia, age 67, of Youngstown, Ohio, died at home with his family by his side.

He was born in Guatemala on July 15, 1955 to Maria Del Carmen (Garcia Lopez) Reyes Rangel and the late Carlos Reyes Rangel.

Besides his mother, Carlos is survived by his wife, Maria Ryes Garcia; children, grandchildren and siblings.

Public Viewing and Family to receive friends on Friday, March 10, 2023 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carlos Rafael Reyes Garcia, please visit our floral store.