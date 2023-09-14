POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With much remorse, we announce the untimely passing of Carla Nelson, 65, of Poland, Ohio. Carla passed away peacefully at Hospice House on Sunday, August 27, 2023 after a long, valiant fight.

Carla was born to Pauline and Donald Nelson in Youngstown on June 21, 1958.

Carla graduated from Boardman High School in 1977 and grew up in a vibrant, bustling household of eight brothers and sisters.

While Carla never married, she became like a second mother to her niece, Jennifer Simon whom she loved more than anything in life. Carla, along with her sister, Donna Simon, cared for and nurtured Jenny until Donna’s passing in 2020. Carla then continued to care for her beloved “JoJo” until Carla’s illness prevented her from doing so.

Carla is preceded in death by her parents, as well as, siblings, Donna Simon and Leslie Nelson.

Carla is survived by siblings, Tampa Brooks, Toby Wilson, Paul (Marge) Nelson, David (Chris) Nelson, Ricky Nelson and Desiree Nelson; brother-in-law, Michael Simon; 16 nieces and nephews and 20 great-nieces and nephews. Carla was also blessed to have six compassionate, dedicated caretakers watching over her and Jenny toward the end of her life.

Carla had a variety of interests and hobbies, including reading, crossword puzzles, journaling, gardening (she had an impeccable green thumb), Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings songs, cooking dinners for her family, reminiscing about family stories from the good old days, walking her and Jenny’s dog Gizmo…but Carla’s true purpose and passion in life was the love, devotion and care she showered on Jenny.

Carla was a unique personality; she was direct, brutally honest, opinionated, headstrong and ornery. That said, she would give the shirt off her back and walk through fire for those she cared about and loved. Not to mention, she was one of the funniest people you would ever hope to meet. She left an indelible mark on everyone she met, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Carla was a private person and her wishes were for no services or events.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

