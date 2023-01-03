SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a brief illness on Thursday, December 29, 2022, Carl Richard Wollet, age 75, of Salem, Ohio died at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Youngstown on June 23, 1947 to Carl and Gretchen (Rodgers) Wollet.

Carl is survived by his wife, Nancy (Caposell) Wollet of Salem; his children, Rick (Julie) Wollet of Akron, Dienez (Becky) Wollet of New Waterford, Thomas Baun of Salem, Avery Wollet of Texas; grandsons, Carter Wollet, Ryder Wollet both of New Waterford; siblings, Gretchen (Dick) Belley of Texas, Bill (Leann) Wollet of Indiana; sister-in-law, Barb (Terry) Dominic of Austintown and nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Carl was also preceded in death by his sisters, Ashley King and Karen Wibley.

Carl spent his career as a structural iron worker with Iron Workers Local 207 out of Youngstown. In his youth he was a Golden Gloves boxer and a AA baseball player.

He was a gun and knife enthusiast but his passion was motorcycles, cars and travel.

Honoring Carl’s request, there will no public service.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

