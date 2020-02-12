Carl R Horton, North Bloomfield, Ohio

NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl R Horton, 84, gained his angel wings on Monday, February 10, 2020.

He was born on February 20, 1935 to Earl and Florence Dorothy (Horton) Pearce.

Carl went on to marry the love of his life, Janice A (Spano) Horton on March 5, 1960. They enjoyed 58 wonderful years of marriage and they fulfilled their dream of living country life, family and helping just about anyone that needed it. He was dedicated to his duties of being a loving, providing and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

He loved animals and doing demolition, a business in which he worked in for over 50 years, anything outdoors and most of all, his family time.

He will be sadly missed by his daughters, Tangi Day (Larry), Karla Horton and Sharon Walters; grandchildren, Donald Day (Chris), Jordan Stevenson, Jaycee Butcher and Troy (Anna) Roper; several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Richard Pearce, Rene Joy, Erma Dean, Bonnie Smith, Darlene Frye, Doris Hyde and Ruth Barnard and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Carl also was preceded in death by his wife, Janice A Horton; grandsons, Clifford and Daniel Day and siblings, Virginia Wildman, Beatrice Smith, Charles Horton and Clifford Horton.

As per Carl’s request, there will not be a funeral.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Carl and Janice on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Greene Nazarene Church, 8916 State Route 46, North Bloomfield, OH 44450 (Greene Township).

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.