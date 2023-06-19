YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl James Hedrich, age 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 16, 2023.

He was born February 19, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Michael and Katherine (Farina) Hedrich.

Carl, who was lovingly known as “Bear” and “Tweet” graduated from Austintown Fitch High School.

Following high school, he proudly served in the Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

He was employed as a press operator and retired from G.M. Lordstown.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Susan Kehn Hedrich; daughter, Connie Brue; son, Michael Hedrich; sister, Ann Wiant; brother, Michael “Tressa” Hedrich. He also leaves behind several grandchildren and great-grand children.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, James Hedrich and his sister, Connie Zebosky.

At Carl’s request no public services will be observed.

The family sends it’s heartfelt appreciation to Washington Square Healthcare Center for all the care and love that was shown to Carl during his stay and to Bella Care Hospice for their guidance and support during this difficult time.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

